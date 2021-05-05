Bharwan Tamatar Recipe: This Tomato Recipe is very awesome, once made, see it

Tomato is made in vegetable in many ways but most of the people eat its sauce but today we will tell you its different way of vegetable, this is stuffed tomato, how to make it



material –

Tomato – 8 -10 (medium size)

Paneer – 100 grams

Potatoes – 2 boiled (if you want)

Green chili – 1 (finely chopped)

Ginger – 1 inch long piece (grated)

Salt – As per taste (3/4 tsp)

Red chili – less than 1/4 teaspoon

Garam Masala – less than 1/4 teaspoon

Cashews – 10 -12 (cut one cashew into 6-7 pieces)

Kissamis – 15 – 20 (plucking and washing the stalks)

Coriander leaves – 2 tbsp (finely chopped)

Cumin seeds – 1/4 teaspoon

Oil – 2 tbsp



Method –

Wash the tomato and remove it like a cap, applying four cuts with a knife from the top, place this cap in a plate, remove the pulp from the tomato with the help of a knife, pulp the tomato with its cap. Keep it Remove all the pulp in the same way and keep them with their caps. Leave the tomato pulp in a plate.

If you are using potatoes, then boil the potatoes, peel and mash, grate the paneer, add salt, red chilli, garam masala and one table spoon of green coriander. Also add cashew nuts and casmis.

Heat a table spoon oil in the pan, add cumin seeds, brown them, add green chillies, ginger and that pulp as well, when the pulp is thick, add paneer potatoes and spices which are just added, then mix it. Pithi is ready for filling in tomatoes.

Fill the pithi in the hollowed tomatoes and close it with the same tomato cap and place it on a plate. You can cook these tomatoes in the following ways.

In heavy-bottomed embroidery: –

Put tomatoes in a heavy bottomed pan, put on top of tomatoes, less than a quarter teaspoon of salt (a little salt) and a tablespoon of oil over the tomatoes, cover the tomatoes and cook on a slow fire, after 3-4 minutes, caution Flip with the help of tongs, cook until soft, your stuffed tomatoes are ready.