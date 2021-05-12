Bhavya Gandhi’s Father Passed Away due to COVID

The sad reality of COVID-19 is that it is claiming lives of people one after the other. Our country has again come to a stand still with the pandemic and we are all trying to fight for our survival. Almost every day we hear the news of someone passing away and today we hear it from Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Bhavya Gandhi.

According to a report, his father was on ventilator, fighting for his life since the last 10 days. However, he passed away recently. The details about the date have still not ben revealed.

Mr. Vinod Gandhi was into the construction business.

May his soul rest in peace.

As known, Bhavya is a household name having played the role of Tipendra Jethalal Gada aka Tapu in the long-running sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor played the character for nine years before having quit the show over three years ago. He has been active in several Gujarati films and dramas ever since.