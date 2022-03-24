Bheemla Nayak is rocking the Home Screens

Bhimla Nayak: Power Star’s emotionally charged film is rocking the home screens.

The power-storm of Power Star has competed with Disney Plus Hotstar and is going strong. With the Tollywood film winning so many hearts, Pawan Kalyan has once again established huge stardom. The sensational story and heavy dialogues have already become household favourites.

In a battle for pride and self-respect, two flawed men become embroiled in their manhood. The story of the film bears testimony to the age-old adage…