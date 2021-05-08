ENTERTAINMENT

Bhel Puri Recipe: definitely try this recipe of Bhelpuri in the evening snacks

Today we will show you how to make Bhelpuri at home. It is very tasty in food. With this, it is prepared in a very short time. So let’s know how to make it.

material

Puffed rice – 1 cup

Tomato ((chopped) – 1 cup

Apple (chopped) – 1 cup

Sweet and Green Chutney – As required

Chaat Masala – 1 tsp

Salt – 1 tsp

Peanuts – 1 Tbsp

Save – as needed

Lemon – 1/2

Onion – 1/4 cup (chopped)

Method

To make it, first of all, put tomatoes, apples, sweet and spicy chutney in a bowl.

After this, mix all the things well and now mix the puffed rice in it.

– Add chaat masala, salt and lemon juice on top and mix the whole things well.

– Your Bhelpuri is ready. On top of this you garnish with peanuts and sev and serve.

