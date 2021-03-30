LATEST

BHEL Supervisor Trainee (Finance) Recruitment 2021: Application Process to Begin from April 5 for 40 Posts, BCom Pass can Apply- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

Avatar
By
Posted on
BHEL Supervisor Trainee (Finance) Recruitment 2021: Application Process to Begin from April 5 for 40 Posts, BCom Pass can Apply- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews
BHEL Supervisor Trainee (Finance) Recruitment 2021: Application Process to Begin from April 5 for 40 Posts, BCom Pass can Apply

BHEL Supervisor Trainee (Finance) Recruitment 2021
– PC : My Result Plus

The applications are invited by Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL) for the posts of 40 Supervisor Trainee (Finance) Vacancy. B.Com pass can apply before April 26, 2021. Selection will be based on Merit.

Candidates interested in joining BHEL as Supervisor Trainees in Finance will have to apply online at BHEL recruitment website careers.bhel.in after confirming the eligibility as per the detailed online advertisement and appear for a computer-based exam.

BHEL Supervisor Trainee (Finance) Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Supervisor Trainee (Finance)
No. of Vacancy: 40
Pay Scale: As per rules

Category wise Details
UR: 101
EWS: 31
OBC: 28
SC: 66
ST: 39
Total: 40

BHEL Supervisor Trainee (Finance) Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce (B.Com) from a recognized University.

Starting Date of Online Application Submission: April 05, 2021
Last Date of Online Application Submission: April 26, 2021
BHEL Supervisor Trainee (Finance) Exam Date: May 23, 2021

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply at bhel.com OR careers.bhel.in from April 05, 2021, to April 26, 2021.

Job Location: All India

BHEL Supervisor Trainee (Finance) Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Merit.

BHEL Supervisor Trainee (Finance) Recruitment 2021 Notification: bhel.com

Source link

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
384
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
351
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
349
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
346
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
344
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
315
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
305
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
295
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
286
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
217
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top