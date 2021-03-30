BHEL Supervisor Trainee (Finance) Recruitment 2021: Application Process to Begin from April 5 for 40 Posts, BCom Pass can Apply- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

BHEL Supervisor Trainee (Finance) Recruitment 2021

The applications are invited by Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL) for the posts of 40 Supervisor Trainee (Finance) Vacancy. B.Com pass can apply before April 26, 2021. Selection will be based on Merit.

Candidates interested in joining BHEL as Supervisor Trainees in Finance will have to apply online at BHEL recruitment website careers.bhel.in after confirming the eligibility as per the detailed online advertisement and appear for a computer-based exam.

BHEL Supervisor Trainee (Finance) Recruitment 2021 Details



Post: Supervisor Trainee (Finance)

No. of Vacancy: 40

Pay Scale: As per rules

Category wise Details

UR: 101

EWS: 31

OBC: 28

SC: 66

ST: 39

Total: 40

BHEL Supervisor Trainee (Finance) Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce (B.Com) from a recognized University.

Starting Date of Online Application Submission: April 05, 2021

Last Date of Online Application Submission: April 26, 2021

BHEL Supervisor Trainee (Finance) Exam Date: May 23, 2021

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply at bhel.com OR careers.bhel.in from April 05, 2021, to April 26, 2021.

Job Location: All India

BHEL Supervisor Trainee (Finance) Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Merit.

BHEL Supervisor Trainee (Finance) Recruitment 2021 Notification: bhel.com