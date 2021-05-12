ENTERTAINMENT

Bhelpuri Recipe: Make Tasty and Spicy Bhelpuri at Corona Era at home like this

Avatar

Lifestyle Desk. Friends, almost everyone is fond of eating various types of fast food and spicy things in the market. But friends almost all of India have been locked down partly due to Corona era, due to which everyone is missing this fast food and fried things. Friends, today we are going to tell you the recipe of making Tasty and Spicy Bhelpuri at home.

necessary ingredients

1 cup puffed rice, 1 cup chopped tomatoes, 1 cup chopped apples, sweet and green chutney as required, 1 tsp chaat masala, 1 tsp salt, 1 tbsp peanuts, save as per need, half a lemon, 1/4 cup Chopped onion.

Recipe

To make Tasty and Spicy Bhelpuri at home, you put tomatoes, apples, sweet and spicy chutney and puffed rice in a big pot and mix it well. Now add chaat masala, salt and lemon juice over it and mix the whole things well. Hey friends, your tasty and spicy Bhelpuri. Now garnish it with peanuts and sev, and serve it to your family members.

Related Items:

Most Popular

81
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
58
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
33
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
29
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Avatar Avatar
28
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
27
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
26
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top