Bhelpuri Recipe: Make Tasty and Spicy Bhelpuri at Corona Era at home like this

Lifestyle Desk. Friends, almost everyone is fond of eating various types of fast food and spicy things in the market. But friends almost all of India have been locked down partly due to Corona era, due to which everyone is missing this fast food and fried things. Friends, today we are going to tell you the recipe of making Tasty and Spicy Bhelpuri at home.

necessary ingredients



1 cup puffed rice, 1 cup chopped tomatoes, 1 cup chopped apples, sweet and green chutney as required, 1 tsp chaat masala, 1 tsp salt, 1 tbsp peanuts, save as per need, half a lemon, 1/4 cup Chopped onion.

Recipe



To make Tasty and Spicy Bhelpuri at home, you put tomatoes, apples, sweet and spicy chutney and puffed rice in a big pot and mix it well. Now add chaat masala, salt and lemon juice over it and mix the whole things well. Hey friends, your tasty and spicy Bhelpuri. Now garnish it with peanuts and sev, and serve it to your family members.