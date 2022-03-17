ENTERTAINMENT

Bhojpuri film Shankar’s new romantic song released, creating panic on the internet

Posted on

Mumbai. The new song of Bhojpuri film Shankar has been released, which has become a hit on the internet as soon as it is released. The name of this new song of Shankar film is ‘Jaan Jaan Kahke Jaan Leba Ka Hamar’.

This song is a Bhojpuri romantic song, filmed on Nidhi Jha and Yash Kumar. Because this song is romantic, so romantic chemistry is also being seen between the two. Nidhi looks like a princess in a long blue gown, while Yash Kumar can be seen wearing a jeans shirt and West Court in the best style.

Udit Narayan and Khushboo Jain gave voice to this romantic song. Lyrics are by S Kumar and music is also given by S Kumar. Apart from Nidhi Jha and Yash Kumar, the film Shankar also includes actors like Yash Kumar, Nidhi Jha, Sushil Singh, Kiran Yadav, Raj Kapoor Shai, JP Singh, Vidiya Singh, Heera Yadav, Ratnesh Baranwal.

first published:March 16, 2022, 4:14 p.m.

