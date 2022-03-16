Bhojpuri Holi Song 2022: Celebration of ‘Holi’ is incomplete without these Bhojpuri songs, Bhojpuri Holi Song 2022 Play These Superhit Song On Holi And Rock On Flore tmovb

Bhojpuri Holi Song 2022: Playing Bhojpuri Holi Music Video songs on the occasion of Holi also has its own fun. There is also one thing that you can play any number of Bollywood, Hollywood and Tollywood songs on the festival of colours, but unless the DJ wale Babu plays Bhojpuri Holi Songs. The colors don’t even start. We knew that after knowing this, you would immediately google Bhojpuri songs. So to save your time, we have already prepared the list of Holi Songs. Be ready to dance in a fun way just by playing the songs.

In Aapki Ki Khidmat, Khesari Lal Yadav, and from Akshara Singh to Pawan Singh are presenting Superhit Bhojpuri Songs. After listening, you can add your favorite song to the playlist.

1. ‘Falana Bo Faraar Bhaili’

2. ‘Maj of Holi’

3. ‘Will make a ruckus’

4. ‘Frosted by Bhojaian’

5. ‘Pichkariyaan Ke Maze Lales’

6. ‘Humhun Saiyan Bani Tuhu Saiyan’

7. ‘Rang Dalba Ta Dehab Hazar Gari’

Lock Upp: Shivam Sharma made a shocking disclosure, had a physical relationship with his mother’s friend

8. ‘Pithaiya’

Monalisa has a strong fan following, 5 million followers on Instagram, the actress celebrated with a bang dance

9. ‘Ganja PK in Holi’

10. ‘Jija Miss Dele Galia’

The list of superhit songs of Bhojpuri superstars has been received. What is missing now? Be ready to celebrate Holi with friends, family and partner with colors like sweet, tasty dish, gulal, abir and safeda. Believe me, after playing these songs, the happiness of Holi is going to double manifold. Many congratulations on Holi from us and our entire team. Wishing You A Very Happy Holi!