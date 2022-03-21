Bhojpuri Hot Song: Samar Singh’s girlfriend narrated her husband’s condition after getting married, this song is catastrophe

Mumbai. A new song of Bhojpuri cinema’s talented artist Samar Singh has been released, which is rocking the internet. The name of the song is ‘Diyawa Butat Naikhe Piyawa Sutat Naikhe’.

This song of Summer, popular among fans for excellent acting with great voice, is a romantic song, in which he is complaining about not meeting his married girlfriend. It is shown in the video that the heroine is telling the boyfriend about her husband.

The song is sung by Samar Singh and Neha Raj, lyrics are penned by SK Anand and Amit Premi and music is by ADR Anand. Samar Singh has released this song on his official YouTube channel, which has got millions of views in a few hours.