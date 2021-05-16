Bhoomi Tamil Movie (WTP) World Television Premiere On Star Vijay Television

The most awaited film is all set for its World Television Premiere titled “Bhoomi”. This is the pandemic period, the world is going through a contagious virus, which comes up with its second wave. The Indian government has been imposed a proper lockdown in many states of the country, hence the citizens of the country are staying at their homes to maintain the social distance as this the only way to deal with this deadly virus.

Watch Bhoomi Tamil Movie World Television Premiere

Thus the entertainment world and industries of the countries are ready to keep their audience busy by releasing their favorite show, serials, and movies on the television, hence this how people can deal with their bordem and keep themselves stressless. Recently the official Twitter page of star Vijay tv has been shared the news that the most anticipating movie is all set to be aired soon on your television screens. Yes, we are talking about the film “Bhoomi” Which will go to make your day entertaining and cheerful.

Teaser of the upcoming film Bhoomi:-

The year is 20 seconds long in which we can see the lead starter is looking intense, strong, and wise. As per the teaser, we can say that he used to take a stand for the rights of the farmers. Whereas he will be seen motivating the people of his village to get up and thought for their rights. His eyes have that strongest dream of providing all the essential rights. We can say that he is the man army and fighter against all the evils for the society.

The world television premier of the film “Bhoomi” is set to be telecast on the Star Vijay Tv at 5:00 pm on 16 May 2021. The film ]was released on January 14, 2021. It has been produced by Sujatha Vijayakumar and it was helmed by director Lakshman. The cinematography of the thriller was done by Dudley and the editing credit goes to Ruben. Home movies Makers and Yarco Entertainment are the production house of the action thriller.

The lead starters in the film are Jayam Ravi and Niddhi Agerwal, they were received lots of positive responses from the viewers after the release of the film. It also released on the digital platform on the video streaming app Disney+ Hotstar. Due to the pandemic, the makers decided on it’s a digital release. Thus don’t forget t watch the film only on Star Vijay tv at 5:00 pm on 16 May 2021.