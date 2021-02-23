Bhoot Police Movie (2021): Cast | Trailer | Songs | Release date

Bhoot Police is an upcoming Hindi film Saif Ali Khan And Arjun Kapoor In the lead roles. The horror comedy-drama was directed by Pawan Kirpalani, known for horror genre films such as Phobia, Ragini MMS, Der @ the Mall. The makers revealed that the film would go on floors in December 2020 amid a coronovirus epidemic. Saif and Arjun will share screen space for the first time. Both Bollywood actors will play the role of ghost hunters. According to director Pawan, the film will be a crazy entertaining and scary adventure comedy-drama. The film is expected to be released on 10 September 2021.
Earlier, the film stars Ali Faisal and Fatima Sana Sheikh alongside Saif Ali Khan. Let’s wait for official confirmation.
|The director
|Pawan Kirpalani
|the creator
|Ramesh S. Taurani and Akshai Puri
|The script
|Pawan Kirpalani
|The style
|Horror comedy
|story
|Pawan Kirpalani
|Enacted
|Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor
|music
|Still to be updated
|The cinematographer
|Jaya Krishna Gummadi
|Editor
|Still to be updated
|Construction organization
|12th street entertainment
|Release date
|10 September 2021
|Language: Hindi
|Hindi
Ghost Police Movie Cast
Here is the cast list of India’s best comedy film Bhoot Police,
Ghost Police Movie Trailer
The trailer video of the upcoming Hindi film Bhoot Police is yet to be released.
