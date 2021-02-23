ENTERTAINMENT

Bhoot Police Movie (2021): Cast | Trailer | Songs | Release date

Posted on

Bhoot Police is an upcoming Hindi film Saif Ali Khan And Arjun Kapoor In the lead roles. The horror comedy-drama was directed by Pawan Kirpalani, known for horror genre films such as Phobia, Ragini MMS, Der @ the Mall. The makers revealed that the film would go on floors in December 2020 amid a coronovirus epidemic. Saif and Arjun will share screen space for the first time. Both Bollywood actors will play the role of ghost hunters. According to director Pawan, the film will be a crazy entertaining and scary adventure comedy-drama. The film is expected to be released on 10 September 2021.

Earlier, the film stars Ali Faisal and Fatima Sana Sheikh alongside Saif Ali Khan. Let’s wait for official confirmation.

The director Pawan Kirpalani
the creator Ramesh S. Taurani and Akshai Puri
The script Pawan Kirpalani
The style Horror comedy
story Pawan Kirpalani
Enacted Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor
music Still to be updated
The cinematographer Jaya Krishna Gummadi
Editor Still to be updated
Construction organization 12th street entertainment
Release date 10 September 2021
Language: Hindi Hindi

Ghost Police Movie Cast

Here is the cast list of India’s best comedy film Bhoot Police,

Ghost Police Movie Trailer

The trailer video of the upcoming Hindi film Bhoot Police is yet to be released.

for more information Entertainment News, Click here.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.7K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
931
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
907
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
833
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
727
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });