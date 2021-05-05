Bhopal to Vegas (Disney+ Hotstar Quix) Web Series Story, Cast, Real Name, Wiki & More

Bhopal to Vegas (Disney+ Hotstar Quix): Web Series Story, Cast, Wiki, Real Name, Crew Details, Released Date and More

Bhopal to Vegas is an Indian mini web series. The series stars Ahaan Nirbaan, Sonia Balani, Arun Sharma. It is made under the banner of Two Nice Men Mediaworks and produced by Harjeet Chhabra. The show is about three friends who start arranging bachelor parties in Bhopal. Though they begin secretively, the plan soon reaches everyone in the town.

Title Bhopal to Vegas Main Cast As Nirbaan, Sonia Balani, Arun Sharma Genre Drama Director Not Available Producer Harjeet chhabra

Avani Saxena

Pooja Verma Story and Screenplay Nisheeth neelkanth Editor Not Available DoP Not Available Production House Two Nice Men Mediaworks

The complete cast of web series Bhopal to Vegas :

As Nirban

Sonia Balani

As : Rashmi

Arun Sharma

Release

Bhopal to Vegas will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar Quix from 15 May 2021. The show will air everyday and it’s 10-15 minutes long. Other details related to the show are given below.

Available On Disney+ Hotstar Quix Total Episode Not Available Running Time 10-15 Minutes Released Date 15 May 2021 Language Hindi Subtitle English Country India

If you have more details about the web series Bhopal to Vegas, then please comment below down we try to update it within an hour

Related