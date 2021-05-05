Bhopal to Vegas (Disney+ Hotstar Quix) Web Series Story, Cast, Real Name, Wiki & More

Bhopal to Vegas (Disney+ Hotstar Quix): Web Series Story, Cast, Wiki, Real Name, Crew Details, Released Date and More
Bhopal to Vegas is an Indian mini web series. The series stars Ahaan Nirbaan, Sonia Balani, Arun Sharma. It is made under the banner of Two Nice Men Mediaworks and produced by Harjeet Chhabra. The show is about three friends who start arranging bachelor parties in Bhopal. Though they begin secretively, the plan soon reaches everyone in the town.
|Title
|Bhopal to Vegas
|Main Cast
|As Nirbaan, Sonia Balani, Arun Sharma
|Genre
|Drama
|Director
|Not Available
|Producer
|Harjeet chhabra
Avani Saxena
Pooja Verma
|Story and Screenplay
|Nisheeth neelkanth
|Editor
|Not Available
|DoP
|Not Available
|Production House
|Two Nice Men Mediaworks
The complete cast of web series Bhopal to Vegas :
As Nirban
Sonia Balani
As : Rashmi
Arun Sharma
Release
Bhopal to Vegas will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar Quix from 15 May 2021. The show will air everyday and it’s 10-15 minutes long. Other details related to the show are given below.
|Available On
|Disney+ Hotstar Quix
|Total Episode
|Not Available
|Running Time
|10-15 Minutes
|Released Date
|15 May 2021
|Language
|Hindi
|Subtitle
|English
|Country
|India
If you have more details about the web series Bhopal to Vegas, then please comment below down we try to update it within an hour