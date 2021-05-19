BHS VS JJ Live Score Hong Kong Women’s T20 Cricket Tips Jets Vs Stars Toss Winner & Playing XI







Hello, all the cricket enthusiasts get ready for another edition of one of the most prestigious Hong Kong Women’s T20. The league has been scheduled for a total of three matches. As of now, it is going for its match of BHS vs JJ wherein Bauhinia Stars Women is going to clash against Jade Jets Women. The league is going to embark on 19th March 2021, Wednesday. All the teams are quite excited to perform in all three matches of the league. Get all the latest details of the recent match including BHS vs JJ Live Score.

The Live streaming of the match will be started at 11:30 AM on 19th May 2021, Wednesday. The upcoming face-off will be determined to perform at Mission Raod Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kok. The same venue has decided for all the three matches of the league. Both these two teams will struggle in all three matches. The second match has decided to play on 20th June while the final match will take place on 27th June. This is the only match that is being played in the ongoing month.

League: Hong Kong Women’s T20

Teams: BHS vs JJ

Venue: Mission Raod Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kok

Date & Day: 19th May 2021, Wednesday

Timings: 11:30 AM

While Jade Jets Women is going to wet their feet in the league, so it would be quite difficult to presume the upcoming performance. The team is studded with some of the strongest players in it. All the key players of the team can turn the table anytime in the match. Let’s see how the team will compete in its opening match.

Jade Jets Women Playing XI: J Titmuss (c), H Yeng Cheung (wk), K Gibbons, Pull To, T Karbhari, M Hill, K Gill, I Sahar, B Chan, A Hung, R Haider.

On another hand, Bauhinia Stars Women considered as one of the top-notch teams. All the players are expected with a high ample performance to register its first victory in its first match. It has to step up in the game to provide a tough competition to the opponent.

Bauhinia Stars Women Playing XI: K Chan (c), J Davies (wk), R Venkatesh, J Kaur, D Chan, C Wong, M Bibi, S Shahzad II, A Siu, A Ahmad, M Haider.

It is a first battle ride between both the teams and it would assume the team with the high winning chances. We have to wait till the match ends for the final result. Along with that, the playing lineup can be replaced by the officials. Stay connected with Social Telecast for upcoming updates on BHS vs JJ Live Score.