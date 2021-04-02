BHU RTE 2021 Exam Postponed To April 11, 2021 Check Details Admit Card Application

The Research Entrance Test (RTE) has postponed the Banaras Hindu University test which is now be conducting on 11th April 2021. The BHU has released a statement that the BHU RTE has been scheduled because of the holiday. Applicants who applied for the entrance exam Admit Card from official website i.e bhuonline.in. BHU Admission 2021 application form for MBA had been extended till 27th January 2021. Every year BHU conducts the entrance exam for undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

If a candidate wants to take admission in an MBA course student can also attempt the CAT exam. The Admit Card will be released on 5th April 2021. BHU RTE 2021 application form for PET and UET has been filled online. The offline application form will not be acceptable. Fill in the personal details, academics details, upload a photograph and signature and fees.

Steps to download the Admit Card:

Visit the official website of BHU RTE i.e bhuonline.in

Enter the Registered id and password to login the Admit Card page

Admit Card will display on the screen

download the Admit Card and take a print out for further reference

The minimum age of candidates should be 22 years. The candidates who have passed the 12th standard from any recognized board can apply for the BHU RTE exam. The candidate should have passed 12th class in Science/Maths/Economics/ComputerScience/Commerce/Finance subjects. They should have passed the 12th standard with a minimum of 50% marks. The candidates who have applied for this exam B.A/B.Sc/B.com from a recognized university or college and they must have passed it in 50% marks.

The age of candidates shouldn’t be more than 30 years. Candidates who are applying for MBA should have a degree in Medicine, Education, Agriculture, Technology, and Law from any recognized university and they should have passed it with a minimum of 50% marks. The UET exam will be conducted through online mode. The exam will be held in Hindi and English exam language. The exam duration will be of 2 hours or two and a half hours. The exam will contain 150 objective-type questions and the total masks will be 450.

The PET exam will also be held online and the time duration will be of 2 hours. There will be 120 questions for the exam which will be 360 marks. Candidates can check the exam pattern which is updated on the official website. They can download the previous year’s question paper for practice. To know more about this article stay connected to us.