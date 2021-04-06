BHU SET 2021 Application Form Last Date Extended till April 10, Fresh Updates Here- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

LATEST

BHU SET 2021 Application Form Last Date Extended till April 10, Fresh Updates Here
BHU SET 2021 Application Form Last Date Extended till April 10, Fresh Updates Here

BHU SET 2021
– PC : My Result Plus

The application process for BHU School Entrance Test (SET)-2021 has been extended by the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) upto April 10, 2021. The application form is available online on the official website of the BHU at bhuonline.in. Earlier the last date to fill the BHUT SET 2021 online application form was March 31.

The BHU conducts the SET entrance exam for students seeking admission to Class 6th, 9th &11th in Central Hindu Boys’/ Girls’ School. All eligible and interested students are advised to go through the detailed programme schedule and apply online for the exam. The students can check the important dates related to SET 2021 entrance exam provided below.

BHU SET 2021 – Important Dates

Events Dates
Start date for online submission of Application Forms March 1, 2021
Revise last date to submit the BHU SET 2021 Application Forms is April 10, 2021
BHU SET 2021 admit card release date May 5, 2021
BHU SET 2021 entrance test June 14 to 18, 2021
Date of result declaration July 10, 2021
BHU SET 2021 counselling date July 22 to 28, 2021

BHUT SET 2021- Entrance Test Date:
Class VI : June 14, 2021 (Monday) (8 AM to 10 AM)
Class IX : June 15, 2021 (Tuesday) (8 AM to 10 AM)
Class XI Arts & Commerce : June 16, 2021 (Wednesday) (8 AM to 10 AM)
Class XI Biology : June 17, 2021 (Thursday) (8 AM to 10 AM)
Class XI Maths : June 18, 2021 (Friday) (8 AM to 10 AM)

Click Here to Read Official Notification

BHUT SET 2021- How to fill online application?
Step 1 – Visit the official website of the BHU at bhuonline.in.
Step 2 – On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “BHU SET 2021 Registration link”
Step 3 – A new page will open, read the detailed instructions carefully before applying
Step 4 – On the registration page, enter all the necessary information required
Step 5 – Now upload scanned copies of all the required documents
Step 6 – Pay the application fees after uploading the documents
Step 7 – Submit the applications and take a print for further reference

For more related updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Official Website: bhuonline.in

