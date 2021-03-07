Bhulekh Uttarakhand: Khasra Khatauni, Land Map / Land Records, Jamabandi Imitation Devbhoomi Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Bhulekh Online | Khasra Khatauni, land map / land record, Jamabandi copy. Devbhoomi Uttarakhand | Uttarakhand Bhulekh Online Portal

Bhulekh Uttarakhand The Land Records Portal has been released by the state government to investigate. With the help of this online portal, the people of the state who have all the information related to their land like Uttarakhand Bhulekh, Devbhoomi Land Map, Khasra-Khatauni, Jamabandi and Land Records (Uttarakhand Bhulekh, Devbhoomi Bhu-Naksha, Khasra-Khatauni, Jamabandi) etc. If you want to achieve, then you can achieve it very easily. Come, today we will tell you through this article how you can get all the information related to your land.

Khasra Khatauni, Land Map Devbhoomi Uttarakhand

Interested beneficiaries of the state, who want to see the complete record of their land, can see it online by visiting the official website of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and can submit the ownership of their land. Land records or land records are information of land, also known as Khata. A land map is a land map in which other things such as the type of land, account details etc. are available. Through this online portal you can create your own Khasrakhatouni, Land Map / Land Records, Jamabandi copying You can also download and keep it online.

Prime Minister Rural Housing Scheme

Bhulekh Uttarakhand Purpose of online

As you know, before the introduction of this online facility, the people of Uttarakhand had to visit the Patwarkhana to get information about their land, which caused a lot of inconvenience to the people and wasted a lot of their time. Under the Digital India program, land information of all the states of the country has been digitized. Now people will not need to be told that now the citizens of the state can sit at home through the internet.

Uttarakhand land record One can easily view the land records online by visiting the online portal. This will save the time of the people. For this purpose, the Uttarakhand government has started this online facility.

Bhulekh Uttarakhand Highlights

Name of the scheme Bhulekh Uttarakhand Beneficiary Citizens of uttarakhand an objective People of the state can check their land records online. Way to see Online Official website http://bhulekh.uk.gov.in/Bhulekh/

Of Uttarakhand Bhulekh Benefit



this Uttarakhand Bhulekh With the help of the online portal, people of Uttarakhand state can check their land records online by visiting the official website through the Internet.

With the help of the online portal, people of Uttarakhand state can check their land records online by visiting the official website through the Internet. This will also save the time of the citizens of the state.

People of the state can get complete information related to their land online from any corner of the country.

Now the people of the state will not have to make rounds of Patwar Bhakna nor will there be any kind of campaign.

Through this scheme, there will be transparency between the state government and the people and this will reduce corruption.

Uttarakhand Revenue and Land Reform Department is providing land records online through devbhoomi.uk.gov.in/ official website like: – Jamabandi copy, Bhulekh map, Khasra, Khatauni number, copy of Khatauni and other facilities.

Bhulekh Uttarakhand: How to check Khasra Khatauni, Jamabandi online?

Interested beneficiaries of the state want to see all the information related to their land online. Then follow the method given below.

First the applicant has to write the documents of Uttarakhand Official website But after visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you.

On this page you Public RoR You will have to click on this option. After clicking on the option, the next page will open in front of you on the computer screen.

On this page you have to select your district and then select your tehsil and village. You can also search for the name of your village by first letter of your village.

Now on the next page you can see your account number, Khasra / Gata number and Khatauni copy in the name of the account holder. If you want to see the copy of the account in the name of the account holder, then click on the link “By the name of the account holder”.

Now write the letters of your name from the letter table and click on search. Now you will be able to see Bhulekh UK (ROR) details online in pdf format which you can also download or print.

Login process

First of all you need Bhulekh, Uttarakhand official website will go on.

will go on. Now the home page will open in front of you.

You will see many categories on the home page. You can click on the link for your category. Some of the categories are as follows.

Now a new page will open in front of you, in which you will have to enter your user name, password and captcha code.

After that you have to click on the login button.

This way you will be able to log in.

Data conversion and uploading process