Bhulekh Uttarakhand: Khasra Khatauni, land record / land map, Jamabandi copy (Bhulekh Uttarakhand)

Devbhoomi Bhulekh Uttarakhand, Uttarakhand Bhulekh, Khasra Khatauni, Land Map / Land Records, Jamabandi Imitations, UK Land MAP, Uttarakhand Bhulekh Online portal will provide you information in this article. Today’s digital phase by Uttarakhand government Uttarakhand Bhulekh, Khasrakhatouni, Devbhoomi land map / land records, Jamabandi copy The information has been completely digitalized.

Uttarakhand Revenue and Land Reform Department is providing land records online through devbhoomi.uk.gov.in/ official website like: – Jamabandi copy, Bhulekh map, Khasra, Khatauni number, copy of Khatauni and other facilities. this Bhulekh Uttarakhand Through this, land records of all the districts can be obtained online.

Devbhoomi Bhulekh Uttarakhand, Land Map, Khasra Khatauni

The word Bhulekh is made up of two words, Bhoo + Lekh = Bhulekh, that is, in which information related to the land is written. If you want to buy or sell a land in Uttarakhand, then it is necessary that you Uttarakhand Land Record Map/ Must see geo map. Earlier, in Uttarakhand, for the information of land records, the government offices had to go round, which used to cost time and money, but now you get the information of the land record / land map Bhulekh Uttarakhand Can be found on “Devbhoomi Portal”.

As a result of the introduction of Bhulekh Uttarakhand portal, information on Bhulekh, Bhoomi map can be accessed with just a few clicks on computer or smartphone. This portal has been created using the Bhulekh Data API for the purpose of computerizing the land record data, the information of the owner of the land record. So that the information of the owner of the land, also known as “account”, can be easily available.

Highlights of Bhulekh Uttarakhand

Name Bhulekh Uttarakhand, Bhulekh Uttarakhand The department Department of Revenue and Department of Revenue, Government of India, Uttarakhand Started Uttarakhand Government Schemes Beneficiary People of the state Process of viewing land records Online an objective Providing land records online category Uttarakhand Government Schemes official website devbhoomi.uk.gov.in/

Purpose of Bhulekh Uttarakhand Portal

We know that before the introduction of this online facility, the citizens of Uttarakhand state had to visit the office to get information related to their land, which caused difficulties to the people and their time was too bad, so digital Under the India program, land information of all the states of the country has been digitized.

The purpose of this Bhulekh Uttarakhand portal is that now citizens of the state sit at home through the Internet Uttarakhand land record One can easily view the land records online by visiting the online portal and now the citizens of the state will not need to be called. Through this online facility people will also save time, which serves the purpose of this portal.

Uttarakhand Bhulekh online facility benefits

With the help of this Bhulekh Uttarakhand online portal, people of Uttarakhand state can get information about land records online by going to the official website through the Internet.

Through this Bhulekh Uttarakhand, the citizens of the state will also save time.

Citizens of Uttarakhand state from any corner of the country Uttarakhand Bhulekh You can get complete information related to your land in online mode from the portal.

You can get complete information related to your land in online mode from the portal. Now the people of the state will not need to visit any office nor will they have to face any kind of troubles.

Through this portal, there will be transparency between the state government and people and this will reduce corruption.

Uttarakhand Revenue and Land Reform Department is providing land records like Jamabandi copy, Bhulekh map, Khasra, Khatauni number, copy of Khatauni and other facilities through online devbhoomi.uk.gov.in/ official website.

Bhulekh Uttarakhand: How to check Khasra Khatauni, Jamabandi online?

To see the copy of Khasra Khatauni online through Devbhoomi portal, you have to follow the given steps-

First of all you need Devbhumi portal official website Have to go on After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

On the homepage of the website, you will see the option of Public ROR. You have to click on this option. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

On this page, you have to select your district, tehsil and village. You can also search for the name of your village by first letter of your village.

Now you can see your account number, Khasra / Gata number and Khatauni copy in the name of the account holder.

If you want to see the copy of the account in the name of the account holder, then click on the option “By the name of the account holder”.

Now you have to type your name from the letter table and click on the “Search” option.

Now you will be able to see Bhulekh UK (ROR) details online in pdf format which you can also download or print.

Uttarakhand Land Map | How to view map copy online?

The question that comes to the mind of most of you is that what is a geo map, what is the need of it. Friends land map is a land map in which other things like the type of land, account details etc. are available. If you are going to buy a land, you can get the information about the real owner of the land through a land map. All those people who want to see Uttarakhand geo map, then you have to follow the steps given below: –

First of all you need a geo map official website Have to go on After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

On the home page of the website, you have to select the district, tehsil and panchayat.

After this, the details of the land will be displayed by the Khasra Khatauni number or name.

How to get an authorized copy of the Record of Rights (ROR)?

All residents of Uttarakhand can check Bhulekh Uttarakhand, land record information, UK land map, Khasra Khatauni number online. They can also download and print all the details in pdf format but it is not an authorized copy of the land record.

Citizens have to visit the land record computer center of the respective tehsil to get an authorized copy of the RoR. Here you can get an authorized copy of the land record by paying some fixed fee. The details of the authorized fee are as follows-

15 / – for the first page of the land record RoR

Land records RoR 5 / Rs for subsequent pages

Watch Record of Rights (ROR) online

First of all you need Bhulekh Uttarakhand official website will go on. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

will go on. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website you will find “Public RoRClick on the option of “. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

Now choose your district and then choose tehsils and villages. A new page will open as soon as the name of the village is clicked.

To see the record of rights on this page, first fill your measles / gata number and press the search button.

Login process

First of all you need Bhulekh Uttarakhand official website will go on. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

will go on. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website you will find your category log in Click on the option of. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

Click on the option of. After this, a new page will open in front of you. Enter your username and password on this page. Now fill the CAPTCHA code carefully and press the login button.

And thus through the above steps you will be able to login to Bhulekh Uttarakhand portal.

Data conversion and uploading process

First of all you need Bhulekh Uttarakhand official website will go on. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

will go on. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website you will find “ Conversion and upload Click on the option of “. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

Click on the option of “. After this, a new page will open in front of you. Now enter your username and password carefully on this page.

Enter the captcha code carefully in the captcha code box and press the login tab.

Now you can convert any data and upload the data.

Need and Benefits of Bhulekh Uttarakhand Devbhoomi Portal

For a person, his land is a very important and valuable asset, through which information about the wealth of the person is obtained, so it is very important to keep a record of the information related to the purchase and sale of the land. Land records include various land details such as Khasra, Khasra number, Khatauni, Jamabandi, Fard, Jamabandi Imitation etc. are prominent.

Land records are documents from which information about land records, mutation, sale and other details related to it is obtained. Land records computerization and digitization by the Department of Revenue and Land Reforms will help the citizens a lot. Earlier in this process, citizens had to visit the Revenue Office or Tehsil, but now all the process has been done online.

The Devbhoomi Bhulekh Uttarakhand Portal provides a common platform for all citizens of the state to check land records online. The use of Bhulekh Uttarakhand portal and the benefits that can be reached to the citizens as follows:

At the time of purchase and purchase of land, with the help of Khatauni, ownership of the land can be verified.

When applying for a loan in any bank, the bank asks for the Khasra details.

At the time of election, the candidates are required to record the bhulekh in the event of having land to prove their status.

In addition to this, a land description may also be required to present in court for civil litigation or any other legal purpose.

It facilitates transparent land record management system and reduces land related crimes such as illegal property, fraud etc.

Now any citizen can easily get land records using his name, Khasra number, account number.

Critical download

User Registration apply here Current application status Check here UK Bhulekh Record Public ROR Check here Data Conversion and Upload Add here DEV-BHOOMI Check here Live Tehsil Status Check here Revenue Council Report User Login Click here District Level User Login Click here Tehsil Manager Login Click here Tehsil Mutation User Login Click here Tehsil Report User Login Click here Village Mapping User Login Click here

We hope that you will definitely find the information related to Bhulekh Uttarakhand beneficial. In this article, we have tried to answer all the questions you ask.

Questions asked

How to check the land records online in Uttarakhand?

All information is given in the Bhulekh Uttarakhand Khasra Khatauni section. You can easily get the land records online by following the given steps.

How to get an authorized copy of Bhulekh Khatauni (RoR) or land record statement?

For this, you will have to visit the land record computer center of the tehsil, here you can get an authorized copy of the land record by paying some fees.

What is the government-determined fee for obtaining the Record of Right (RoR)?

You can check the fees fixed for the Record of Right (RoR) through the official website.

Which state is famous as Dev Bhoomi?

Uttarakhand state in India is famous as Dev Bhoomi.