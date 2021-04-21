Bhumika Gurung enters ‘Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2’ as happy-go-lucky Meera

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.web

Bhumika Gurung of “Nimki Mukhiya” fame has joined the forged of Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behll-starrer “Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2”. She is going to play the position of a bubbly, carefree lady known as Meera. The actress has already began taking pictures for her position and can quickly be seen on-screen.

Her character will usher in an fascinating twist within the present and can absolutely increase the leisure bar.

Up to now we have now seen that Pratigya’s righteousness turns into an issue for her. Krishna is arrested, and Balwant Tyagi hits him contained in the jail. A severely injured Krishna results in the hospital, and although he was first introduced useless, he’s by some means saved. However his mom believes that every one that is Pratigya’s fault and desires to do away with her from the household. She begins to poison her, and plans to get Krishna married once more as soon as Pratigya is useless. However will her plan work? To know what occurs subsequent hold watching “Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2”.

“Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2” additionally options Anupam Shyam, Chetan Hansraj, Sachal Tyagi, Parvati Sehgal and Aalika Sheikh. The present, which is being led by Pearl Gray because the showrunner, inventive producer and author, and produced underneath Rajan Shahi’s banner Director’s Kut Productions, airs on Star Bharat from Monday to Friday at 8:30 p.m.