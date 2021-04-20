Bhumika Gurung joins Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 – TMT Updates

Actress Bhumika Gurung has joined the solid of Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2. Bhumika is finest recognized for her position as Nimki Mukhiya. Bhumika’s final present Humkadam with Gurdeep Kohli going off air abruptly in simply 30 days was very disappointing for her. However she has put the previous behind her and is now prepared for a brand new starting.

Speaking about her new present Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 in an interview with ETimes, she says, “The folks and the units really feel like house to me. After my final present went off air abruptly, I bought a name for this position and I instantly stated sure. I didn’t have work at that time and this was an awesome alternative, and I couldn’t let it go,”

Speaking about her character, she stated, “She is a happy-go-lucky and bubbly woman. She is vibrant and I’m discovering it attention-grabbing to shoot this half. I shot with Pooja Gor and she or he has been actually heat. I’m but to fulfill and shoot with Arhaan Behll, however I’m wanting ahead to it. This may get attention-grabbing day-by-day I’m certain.”

She additional provides, “On the units, we have now steady bulletins asking folks to observe COVID-19 guidelines. Everybody wears a masks on a regular basis and we have now all stopped shaking palms with anybody. The instances are robust however we have now to maintain shifting with precautionary measures,” she indicators off.