Bhumika Gurung to play a pivotal role in Star Bharat’s Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2

Star Bharat’s well-liked TV present ‘Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2’ garnered immense recognition and love from its viewers for the reason that launch of its second season in March 2021. Viewers will quickly witness intriguing twists and turns because the makers have now roped in Bhumika Gurung to shock the viewers with an attention-grabbing twist within the upcoming storyline.

Properly sure, you learn proper! Bhumika will daybreak the look of a easy lady Meera this time. A bit birdie tells us that, the favored actress is happy to enthral the viewers together with her entry into the present. The actress talks about her position and shares her ideas on the identical. As calm and compassionate as her character, she can be seen alongside the large star-cast of the present together with Pooja Gor, Arhaan Behll, Anupam Shyam and plenty of extra. She can be seen as a brand new lead that can flip the story over and create suspense and alter the storyline of the present.

When spoken to Bhumika she mentioned, “I can be seen essaying the character of a parallel lead – Meera within the present. My character will have an effect on the connection between the lead pair, Pratigya (performed by Pooja Gor) and Krishna Singh (performed by Arhaan Behll). I made a decision to just accept this position as a result of it is sort of a stroke of excellent luck in such powerful occasions for any actor. I may by no means say ‘no’ to this chance and I really feel honored to be working with famend and esteemed Manufacturing Home Director’s Kut Productions (DPK), Rajan Shahi Sir and Pearl Gray Ma’am. I really feel as if I’ve returned dwelling with Star Bharat and couldn’t have requested for higher timing than this. I’m hopeful that my character within the present will do effectively and preserve the viewers intrigued and engrossed within the coming days.”

We are able to’t wait to see Bhumika on the TV display!

