Bianca Belair becomes Raw Champion

WWE WrestleMania 38, Bianca Belair and Batu Becky Lynch. WWE

Bianca Belair walks away from WrestleMania 38 with the Raw Championship title.

This Saturday night at WWE WrestleMania 38, Becky Lynch defended her Raw Championship against Bianca Belair in a rematch of the SummerSlam 2021 match, in which Lynch returned and defeated Belair in seconds for the SmackDown title.

Both wrestlers had the right to special entries. Becky Lynch entered the ramp with an SUV while Bianca Belair was seen with fanfare.

A brutal match full of suspense, close to spades and one hell of a performance for both…