Bianca Belair def. Becky Lynch will win the Raw Women’s Championship

Sporting a new hairdo thanks to the actions of Bianca Bellair, a furious Becky Lynch slapped WWE’s EST after the bell rang before delivering a huge manhandle slam to recreate her 26-second win at SummerSlam, but only two- count

After a flurry of reversals, the action spread outside the ring where Big Time Becks took control after slamming Belair into the steel steps, rolling him back into the ring for a pair of backsploder suplex. The Raw Women’s Champion targeted Belair’s injured throat, Belair responding to every attempt to build up any momentum, until the former SmackDown Women’s Champion operated Lynch for a vertical suplex outside the ring.