Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch to win the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38

Bianca Belair finally got her revenge on Becky Lynch WrestleMania 38, defeating “Big Time Beck” for the Raw Women’s Championship in an outstanding match. The final moment came when a desperate Lynch attempted to hoist “The EST” for a top rope manhandle slam, only to have Belair backed out and nailed KOD for the win.

The history between Lynch and Belair goes back to SummerSlam 2021, when Lynch made her surprise return from hiatus and challenged “The EST” to an immediate title match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Lynch then turned heel, nailed Belair with a cheap shot and pinned Belair to win the title in less than 30 seconds. Lynch then solidified his heel position over the following months, repeatedly cheating to retain his title and…