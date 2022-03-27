Bianca Gascoigne dances on the ice plea as she tempts fate for brother Regan

Bianca Gascoigne made a last-ditch plea for people to vote for her younger brother Regan to win Dancing on Ice as she tempted fate with a comment about Sunday’s final.

Former Celebrity Love Island and Celebrity Big Brother star Bianca is in the audience every week to see Regan in action with her pro partner Karina Manta. For most of the week, Bianca is joined by mother Sherrill, but for one week it was her father Gazza who sat next to her, the football legend wiping away tears as his son looked with great pride.

Gazza won’t be in the Dancing On Ice finale, with Regan confirming that Bianca and Sherrill will once again be in the studio to cheer her on. And, as she and other friends headed to ITV Studios for the big finale, Bianca tempted fate a bit…