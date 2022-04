As she usually does, Bianca Longpre, aka The Ordinary Mother, took to Instagram to condemn the situation affecting her child.

• Read also: A rowdy garland in the middle of a restaurant Horacio Aruda

“Oh yeah, Billy was in tears this morning. For the second time this year, he lost his teacher because she’s going on maternity leave. The baby girl leaves without saying goodbye to the kids.”

The comedian explains that Billy’s teacher went on maternity leave and two months later,…