Biden administration rolls out COVID-19 vaccine hotline to alleviate tech barriers – Becker’s Hospital Review

The Biden administration launched a new COVID-19 vaccination hotline for people who prefer to get information about the shot via phone instead of online, according to a May 9 NPR report.

The administration deployed the new hotline last week to alleviate the digital divide across the country; more than 14 million people in the U.S. lack access to reliable high speed internet, according to the report.

“We know that millions of people in America don’t have consistent access to broadband or are uncomfortable navigating the web,” said Marcella Nunez Smith, MD, chair of the Biden administration’s COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force. “Centering equity in our pandemic response, as the President has prioritized, requires us to meet people where they are.”

People in search of a vaccine can dial 800-232-0233 to talk to a call center representative who can give them information about locations that offer shots.



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.