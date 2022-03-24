Biden and Western leaders plan new ways to punish Russia for its war in Ukraine at emergency summits



Brussels, Belgium

CNN

,



President Joe Biden emerged from a series of emergency summits in Brussels, calling for unity in Russia’s Western response, as allies worked behind the scenes to formulate their plans for the next phase of the war in Ukraine.

Biden said he supported pulling Russia out of another summit, the Group of 20, which is due to be held in November, although other members of that group would have to sign. And he issued a vague warning that the United States would respond to potential chemical weapons use on the battlefield.

But he maintained his view that direct US military intervention in Ukraine would result in devastation and defended a sanctions regime…