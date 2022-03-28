Biden budget plan would impose minimum taxes on billionaires, boost national security

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden sent a new $5.8 trillion budget request to Congress on Monday, calling on lawmakers to impose minimum taxes on billionaires and increase spending on national security.

Proposal, Which lawmakers will undoubtedly change, asking Congress to provide $795 billion in defense funding, a nearly 4% increase, and $915 billion for domestic and foreign aid programs, about 5% more, for the fiscal year beginning October 1. calls for. The rest of the money will go toward mandatory spending on programs like Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security.

“I am calling for one of the largest investments in our national security in history, with the funding needed to ensure that our military remains the best prepared, best trained, best equipped army in the world.” …