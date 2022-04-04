Biden calls Buka’s atrocities a ‘war crime’

Horrifying pictures coming from a mass grave in Ukraine 2:49

(CNN Spain) — The President of the United States, Joe Biden, this Monday described the atrocities committed by Russia and President Vladimir Putin in Buka (Ukraine) as a “war crime”, but said it was not a genocide, and said he Are studying the possibility of imposing more sanctions on Russia.

“You will remember that I was criticized for calling Putin a war criminal. Well, the truth is that he has seen what happened in Buka. It justifies him: he is a war criminal. But we must gather information. We have to continue to provide Ukraine with the weapons you need to keep fighting and…