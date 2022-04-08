Biden makes historic confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson in Supreme Court

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden hosted Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson at the White House on Friday to celebrate her historic confirmation by the Senate to serve as the first black woman on the Supreme Court.

To cheers and applause, Biden stood alongside Vice President Kamala Harris – the first black woman to hold that elected office – and Jackson at the South Lawn event.

“We’re going to look back and look at this as a moment of real change in American history,” Biden said, adding that he called for a black woman to be nominated to the Supreme Court for a “long, long time.” thought about the importance.

During the confirmation process, she said, “We all saw what kind of justice she would do: fair and impartial, thoughtful, careful, accurate, brilliant, a brilliant legal mind with in-depth knowledge …