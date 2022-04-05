Biden may extend student loan payment pause – here’s why

Millions of federal student loan borrowers have not had to pay off their student loans for more than two years. But the stoppage of payment is scheduled to end on May 1, which is just 26 days. There are growing signs that Biden is likely to extend the student loan payment break again, although so far, nothing is official. This is where things stand.
Student loan payment break ends in 26 days
The CARES Act, which Congress enacted in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, is responsible for…
