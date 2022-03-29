Biden offers ‘no apology’ for saying Putin ‘cannot stay in power’

President Joe Biden was wanted both ways when he showered questions on Monday and asked him to clarify his remarks that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot stay in power.”

He stood by his words “expressing moral outrage” but also clarified that he was “not explaining the policy change.”

Biden – who made apparently unpublished remarks in Poland on Saturday – took questions from reporters at an event Monday afternoon unveiling his latest budget proposal, which includes $6.9 billion to help Ukraine fight Russian aggression. Huh.

The first question to Biden was: “Do you believe what you said, that Putin can’t stay in power, or do you regret saying it now? Because your government is trying to follow that, are your words? complicated matters?”