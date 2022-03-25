Biden promet une «réponse» de l’OTAN si la Russie utilise des armes chimiques

US President Joe Biden on Thursday pledged for the first time a NATO “response” to the conflict in Ukraine if Russia uses chemical weapons, a risk considered very real at coalition and UN summits. The deadly and devastating war by Vladimir Putin convened in Brussels a month after the G7.

• Read also: NATO will defend its military and equip Ukraine with chemical and nuclear threats

• Read also: War in Ukraine: After Russia’s debacle, nuclear fears grow

• Read also: Russians and Ukrainians exchange prisoners according to Kyiv

At the same time, the United Nations General Assembly voted with an overwhelming majority in New York…