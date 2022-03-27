Biden rallies support for Ukraine in Warsaw speech: ‘We stand with you’

WARSAW, Poland — President Joe Biden framed the war in Ukraine as the battle of a generation in the fight for democracy, as he sought to rally the world’s support behind the beleaguered nation.

“The world’s democracies have been revived,” Biden said of the worldwide reaction to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking from a former palace in Warsaw in front of a crowd that included Ukrainian refugees, Biden blasted Russian President Vladimir Putin and called on the Russian people to choose a different path to his country. He also urged Europe to end its dependence on Russian gas and unite for a pressure campaign against Putin.

“It won’t be easy, there will be costs,” said the president, as the crowd waved US, Ukrainian and Polish flags. “But it is a price we have to pay. Because…