Biden requests Mehmet Oz and Herschel Walker resign from presidential council or be terminated

According to a White House official, it is against the Biden administration’s policy for federal candidates to serve on the presidential board. Letters were sent to Oz and Walker requesting their resignations by 6 p.m. Wednesday, the official said.

Oz, who wants the GOP’s nod in a controversial primary, criticized the move in a statement. “President Trump appointed me to the President’s Council on Sport, Health and Nutrition for two terms. The White House emailed me by the end of the day demanding my resignation,” he wrote. “Clearly, Joe Biden can’t be around someone who doesn’t fully conform to his fear-mongering authoritarian one-size-fits-all handling of COVID. I am proud of my service and I resign.” I will not.”

CNN has reached out to Walker’s campaign for comment.

Members of…

Read Full News