Biden says he was ‘expressing my displeasure’ but not changing policy when he says Putin ‘cannot stay in power’

In response to a question from CNN’s Caitlan Collins at the White House, Biden said, “I was just expressing my outrage. They shouldn’t be in power, like you know, bad people shouldn’t do bad things.” “But that doesn’t mean it’s our fundamental policy to do anything to take Putin down in any way.”

“I was talking to the Russian people,” Biden said Monday at the White House, when Collins asked why he advertised the line.