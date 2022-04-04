Biden says Putin should face war crimes trial for Buka killings

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday called for a war crimes trial against Russian President Vladimir Putin and said he would demand more sanctions following alleged atrocities in Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden. (source: Associated Press)

“You saw what happened at Buka,” Biden said. He said Putin is “a war criminal.”

Biden’s remarks to reporters came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Bucha, one of the cities around Kyiv, where Ukrainian officials say bodies of civilians have been found. Zelensky called the Russian actions “genocide” and called on the West to impose tougher sanctions against Russia.

Biden, however, refrained from calling the action a genocide.

Bodies of 410 civilians have been retrieved from Kyiv-region towns that were recently repatriated …