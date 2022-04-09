Biden secured his first Supreme Court justice. Will this be his last?

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden secured a legacy that looks set to end his time in office with the confirmation on the Supreme Court of 51-year-old Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for a lifetime term.

But behind the joy and excitement of presenting the first black woman in court was a more difficult question: Could she be Biden’s first justice — and his last?

As November’s election draws to a close, Senate Republicans are signaling a revival of the hardball strategy by refusing a full-scale blockade against a Biden candidate for the remainder of his four-year term if a vacancy arises. are.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told reporters this week, “I’m not going to go ahead with any predictions about what our strategy might be should we become a majority.”