Biden seeks war crimes trial after photos of Bucha surfaced

However, the US president did not call the killings “genocide”, but said he was considering additional sanctions against Russia.

Biden said the photos coming from Buka are necessary to call Putin a “war criminal,” but “we have to collect the information. We have to continue to provide Ukraine with the weapons they need to keep fighting and we all have to.” Will have to get the details so it can be a real – war crime trial.”

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said later on Monday that the US had yet to see evidence of “systematic” killings that traced back to a genocide in Ukraine.

“Based on what we have seen so far – we have seen atrocities. We have seen war crimes. We have not seen the level of systemic deprivation of life …