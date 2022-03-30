WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Antilynching Act on Tuesday, making it a federal hate crime after more than a century of unsuccessful attempts in Congress to pass similar legislation.

The bill is named after Till, a 14-year-old black teenager from Chicago who was kidnapped, tortured and shot in the head in 1955 after a white woman, Carolyn Bryant Donham, said he whistled at her and Touched him at the Mississippi store. ,

The Senate approved the bill by unanimous consent on March 7, showing no opposition, the House passed it on February 28 in a 422–3 vote. Three votes against the measure came from GOP representatives Thomas Massey of Kentucky, Chip Roy of Texas and Andrew S. Clyde of Georgia.

Congress fell short in passing anti-lynching bill more than 200 times