Biden signs bill making lynching a federal hate crime The Times-Herald

by Darlene Superville | The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signed a bill into law Tuesday to make it a federal hate crime, more than 100 years after such legislation was first proposed.

The Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act is named after the black teenager whose murder in Mississippi in the summer of 1955 became an inspiring moment in the civil rights era. His grieving mother insisted on an open coffin to show everyone how her son was brutally beaten.

Biden acknowledged the lengthy delay during remarks in the Rose Garden to lawmakers, administration officials and civil rights advocates, emphasizing how the violent deaths of black Americans were used to intimidate them and to judge the color of their skin. To prevent voting.

“Thank you for never giving up…