Biden signs Emmett until anti-lynching bill into law

Emmett Till

By Stacy M. Brown

Named after Emmett Till, a 14-year-old African American brutally murdered by a group of white men in Mississippi in 1955, the law was adopted by three Republicans Andrew Clyde of Georgia, Thomas Massey of Kentucky and Chip Roy of Texas. Got pushed back.

President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Antilynching Act 2022 on Tuesday, March 29, which makes lynching a federal hate crime.

Earlier this month, the bipartisan measure passed both houses of Congress.

Named after Emmett Till, a 14-year-old African American brutally murdered by a group of white men in Mississippi in 1955, the law was passed by three Republicans – Andrew Clyde of Georgia, Thomas Massey of Kentucky and Chip Roy of Texas. Got pushed back. ,

Everyone was alone…