Biden signs law in Emmett Till’s name that makes lynching a federal hate crime

WASHINGTON — Nearly 70 years after 14-year-old Emmett Till was kidnapped and murdered by two white men in Mississippi, President Joe Biden signed a bill Tuesday to make it a federal hate crime into law.

“The lynching was pure terror to enforce the lie that not everyone is in America,” Biden said in a Rose Garden sign outside the White House.

The bill is named after Till, a black teenager from Chicago, whose murder in 1955 became a catalyst in the civil rights era, when his mother performed an open coffin funeral to show cruelty to her son’s body. whose face was unrecognizable.

the men accused of his murder, Roy Bryant and JW MilamAcquitted by an all-white jury.

“Racial hatred is not a chronic problem, it is an ongoing problem,”…