Biden Speech Today: President Ketanji Brown Will Celebrate Jackson’s Confirmation as Covid Spreads in Congress

Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmed as First Black Woman Justice of the Supreme Court

Joe Biden will deliver a White House speech today celebrating the Supreme Court’s confirmation of his first nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, who will become the court’s first black woman justice when she joins the bench later this year.

After garnering the support of three Republican senators – Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney – he also received the support of all 50 Democrats. The president shared his video of him watching the confirmation vote yesterday with Ms. Brown Jackson in his favor.

Meanwhile, Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19, adding to the growing number of cases in Congress. Earlier, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shared the news that she…