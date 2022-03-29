Biden used a cheat sheet while dabbling on the message to oust Putin

President Joe Biden once again referred to a printed cheat sheet as he doubled down on his unpublished weekend claim that Vladimir Putin “cannot stay in power.”

On Monday, 79-year-old Biden told reporters he made “no apologies” for his remarks – taken off the cuff and was not part of his prepared speech in a nationally televised speech from Poland on Saturday – and called it Russia’s Not seen as provocation.

“It’s an aspiration more than anything. He shouldn’t be in power. It’s not – I mean, people like this shouldn’t be ruling country, but they do. The fact is, they do, But that doesn’t mean I can’t express my displeasure about it.”

His remarks were closely intertwined with notes printed on a small piece of paper that he…