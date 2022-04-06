Biden will reportedly extend student loan payment withholding for 4 months

President Joe Biden (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images) Getty Images

President Joe Biden plans to extend the student loan payment pause by four months.

Here’s what you need to know – And what this means for your student loans,

student loan

Big news for student loan borrowers: Student loan payment pause can now be extended till August 31, 2022. accordingly To politicianBiden may soon announce his fourth extension of student loan relief for more than 40 million student loan borrowers. (Student loan relief: Biden will decide this month whether to extend the student loan payment break). The extension, which will be the sixth extension overall, means the following for student loan borrowers: