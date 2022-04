Biden’s 5 options for student loan relief

President Joe Biden (Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Here are President Joe Biden’s 5 main options for student loan relief.

Here’s what you need to know – And what this means for your student loans,

student loan

Biden is reportedly planning to extend student loan relief by four months, something more than 40 million student loan borrowers can now rejoice. However, what happens next, Here are 5 main options for student loan relief:

1. Biden Extends Student Loan Payment Break

Once Biden provides student loan relief, federal student loan borrowers will not be required to make any federal student loan payments until after August 31, 2022. (Student loan payment break: Senator says it’s unfair to extend student loan relief…