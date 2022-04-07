Biden’s Latest Student Loan Relief Includes This Major New Benefit

US President Joe Biden makes remarks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC , [+] April 5, 2022. (Photo by Mandel NGAN/AFP) (Photo by Mandel NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a new round of federal student loan relief, which includes a further extension of the ongoing student loan payment pause. But the announcement also includes a new form of relief that will have a major impact on some borrowers.

Biden extends student loan payment pause

Most federal student loan payments and interest have been suspended for more than two years, and collection efforts against defaulting federal student loan borrowers have also been halted. After several elaborations, the relief was about to end …