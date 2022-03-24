Biden’s trip to Europe is one of highest-stakes presidential trips in recent memory. Here’s why

Yet as he left the White House early Wednesday, Biden appeared intent on using his last-minute wartime trip to Europe to send a message. When asked what he would say to his aides, Biden said he would wait to give it face-to-face.

“All I have to say is, I’m going to say this when I get there,” he said before boarding the seven-hour flight to Belgium.

For Biden, the last-minute talks are a place to showcase the foreign policy credentials he was promised as a candidate when he vowed to restore American leadership and repair broken alliances. The war in Ukraine is widely seen inside the White House as one of the defining challenges for Biden and his presidential legacy. An emotional challenge from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, issued during his virtual address to Congress last week, is now…

Read Full News