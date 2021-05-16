Bidita Bag (Actress) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

ENTERTAINMENT

Bidita Bag (Actress) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and More

Bidita Bag is a professional Indian actress, singer, and model who works primarily in the Bollywood movie industry. Her works include Target Kolkata (2013), Babumoshai Bandookbaaz (2017), and Sholay Girl (2019). Except for Hindi and Bengali, she has worked in Odia, Assamese, and English languages. She was picked up by Jeena Mitra Banik and Late Prabeer Kumar Dey, an ace-makeup artist. She is famous for her fondness for sociopolitical movies.

Birth & Family

Bidita Bag was born on 30 September 1991 in Santragachi, Howrah, West Bengal. She has a brother Sugata Bag, who is a teacher by profession at the Delhi School of Economics. She did her schooling at Santragachi Kendriya Vidyalaya, and Fort William and graduated from Jadavpur University Kolkata. Bidita holds an Honors degree in Economics.

Bio

Real Name Bidita N Bag
Nickname Bidita
Profession Actress, Singer and Model
Date of Birth 30 September 1991
Age (as in 2021) 30 Years
Birth Place Santragachi, Howrah, West Bengal, India
Nationality Indian
Home Town West Bengal, India
Family Mother : Not Available
Father : Not Available
Bidita Bag with Her Parents
Sister : Not Available
Brother : Sugata Bag
Husband : Not Available
Religion Atheist
Address Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Bidita Bag (Actress)

Career

Bidita first appeared with the Bengali film Mukti in 2011. She debuted in Bollywood in 2012, playing Prateek Chakravorty in the film From Sydney with Love. Bidita acted in an Assamese movie entitled Ekhon Nedekha Nodir Xhipare in 2012.

In 2015, she contributed to two other films, Odia film Bhaunri – The Sinking Reality and Hindi film X: Past Is Present. Next year, she performed as Bulan Bhattacharjee in the Bengali film Sangabora. In 2017, Bidita again starred in the Bollywood movie Babumoshai Bandookbaaz next to Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Her other films are Once Again, T for Taj Mahal, and Daya Bai.

Education Details and More

Bidita Bag (Actress)

Physical Stats and More

Height 5′ 6″ Feet
Weight 56 Kg
Figure Measurement 34-27-34
Eye Colour Dark Brown
Hair Colour Black
Hobbies Singing, cooking, workout, swimming
Bidita Bag (Actress)

Marital Status and More

Marital Status Unmarried
Boyfriends Not Available
Controversies None
Salary (approx) Not Available
Net Worth Not Available
Bidita Bag (Actress)

Social Media Presence

Some Facts About Bidita Bag

  • Bidita Bag was born and brought up in Western Bengal by her parents.
  • In her childhood, she wanted to become an ice cream saleswoman. Growing up, she taught to become a singer, painter, teacher, astronomer.
  • Bidita starred in the web series entitled Bhaukaal, Teen Do Paanch and The Missing Stone. She streamed in the series Fuh se Fantasy showcased on MTV Channel.
  • She had offered to become part in Ganga Of Wasseypur – Part 1 in 2012, she declined the offer, and later the role went to Reema Sen.
  • Bidita appeared in a pocket film on YouTube titled NO Moon in 2018.
  • Bag has served with Lakme Sashionweeek, Lakme Elle-18, Vaseline, Nokia, Motorola, Colgate, Reliance, Ru Pay, Horlicks, Samsung Corby TV, Kwality Wall Cornetto, Indian Terrain, Bombay Dyeing, etc.

  • Bidita served in television ads for brands like Fair and Lovely, 7UP, Samsung Corby TV, Wild Stone deodorant, etc.
  • Bidita trained in classical singing.
  • She worked with RVCJ’s YouTube channel on a video called Honest First Date in 2019.
  • Bidita made her mark in Kolkata after working for designers like Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Kiran Uttam Ghosh.
  • She won two awards at Washington South Asian Film Festival (DCSAFF) for T for Taj Mahal.
  • She also featured on the cover page of Sakhi magazine.

